Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man as a homicide.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of South 80th Street after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground and immediately started lifesaving measures.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Tacoma Fire Department personnel.

Detectives and crime scene technicians also responded to the scene and will continue to investigate this incident.

