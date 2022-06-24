Police investigating fatal fight on Tucson's east side

A Tucson man has died after a confrontation.

A Tucson man died at a hospital on Thursday after engaging in a physical confrontation with a group of men, according to Tucson police.

The man was identified by officials as Christopher Hart, 37.

The Tucson Police Department said officers working off-duty were advised of an assault taking place in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Kolb Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found Hart with "obvious signs of blunt force trauma," police said. Tucson firefighters responded and took Hart to a hospital where he died a day later, police said.

Detectives later found out Hart and a friend had been arguing with a group of men. Shortly after the argument started, more men arrived and physically assaulted Hart and his friend, police said.

Hart's friend did not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. No further details were available.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after fight on Tucson's east side