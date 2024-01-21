Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man died after being hit by a car in the early hours of Saturday.

A man was crossing the street at 16th St. and Newton St., NW just after 1 a.m. when a car traveling north on 16th St. hit him and fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died at the hospital on Sunday.

He was identified as 39-year-old Delaverlure Dunbar, of Northwest D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

