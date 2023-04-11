Police investigating fatal intruder shooting at Phoenix home

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the fatal shooting of the intruder.

According to police, just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, officers responded to the area of 7th and Portland streets for reports of a shooting at a home. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound in the third-story bedroom of the house. He did not survive.

Police say early information suggests that the man had unlawfully entered the residence, made threats and aggressively approached the homeowner. The homeowner then shot the man before calling police and remained on scene.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz said that no arrests have been made as the investigation remained ongoing.

No other information had been released.

