Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash with tractor-trailer in South Windsor

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer in South Windsor early Friday morning, according to police.

The South Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street and that the motorcyclist had died.

Police initially had motorists avoid the area but Sullivan Avenue is now open.

Connecticut State Police have joined in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor Police at 860-644-2551.