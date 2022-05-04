Police investigating fatal late-night shooting in Suffolk

A man died and another was injured following a shooting in Suffolk just after midnight Wednesday, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

The Suffolk 911 Center received multiple reports of shots fired at 12:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Washington Street. Responding officers located a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

While officers were still on the scene, the other victim self-transported to Obici Hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound, which was described by police as not life-threatening.

Neither victim has been identified. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released as of Wednesday morning. Captain Mark Erie with the Suffolk Police Department could not be immediately reached by phone or email.

SPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to submit a tip to the Suffolk Crime Line by going to www.p3tips.com, visiting the SPD website at www.suffolkva.us/spd, or calling 1-888-562-5887 and selecting Option 5.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com