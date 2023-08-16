Police investigating fatal North Seattle shooting

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating after an early Wednesday morning shooting in North Seattle left a man dead.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North 104th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided life-saving measures until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but unfortunately, the man died from his injuries.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

There is no suspect in custody.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.