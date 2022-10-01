Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving multiple vehicles on I-93 in Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles along Interstate 93 in Dorchester. Parts of the highway were closed throughout Saturday morning during the investigation.

An adult male who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on I-93 was struck and killed by a vehicle driving down the highway early Saturday morning, state police said.

That vehicle, police didn’t specify what kind, stopped immediately, but while they were parked, another vehicle struck them, seriously injuring the driver and passenger inside, officials said. They were taken to a Boston area hospital.

The driver of the second car was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, police said.

It is currently unclear why the deceased man crashed his car in the first place. Police said they are investigating.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

