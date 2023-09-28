Police investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on I-95 north early Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a tractor-trailer and pedestrian early Thursday morning on I-95 near New Castle that left a man dead.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene, according to Delaware State Police. The road was closed for about three hours to investigate and clear the scene.

Police said the man was hit by the unknown tractor-trailer at around 2 a.m. on I-95 north in the area of Route 141.

The 59-year-old man from Wilmington was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding his name until relatives are notified.

Police said the man, who was wearing dark clothing, ran across the northbound lanes of I-95 from the Delaware Department of Transportation sandbox in the median toward Airport Road, ending up in the right center lane of I-95 north.

Police are asking those who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. J. Jefferson at (302) 365-8484. Information can also be submitted as a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Delaware I-95 hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian leaves man dead