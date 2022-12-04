Police investigating fatal Saturday night fire in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police arson and homicide units are investigating a deadly Saturday night fire after firefighters found a man’s body.

Baltimore firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of West Lexington Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

At about 11:50 a.m. Sunday, police arrived at the Shipley Hill building after firefighters found a dead man inside.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.