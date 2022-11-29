Police investigating fatal shooting of 2 men as homicides

Nov. 29—Police have released the names of two men found fatally shot Sunday afternoon at a Southwest Decatur apartment and said they are investigating the deaths as homicides.

The victims were Quinton Lamon Owens, 42, and Codey Ray Schepp, 29, Decatur police said Monday. The men's bodies were discovered in a unit at Wheeler Estates Apartments, at 134 McEntire Lane S.W., after police received a report about 1:30 p.m. of a "deceased subject" at the complex.

Police have not said if they have any suspects but did say they haven't uncovered any risk to the community.

"The preliminary investigation does not appear to indicate a safety concern to the public at this time," said Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the Decatur Police Department spokeswoman.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he pronounced the victims dead at 2:04 p.m. Sunday at the scene. He said both men appeared to be victims of "shooting deaths."

Chunn said the bodies of the victims were taken to the state forensics lab in Huntsville.

Police have not said how the victims were connected to the apartment where they were found, but court records show Schepp lived at Wheeler Estates as of July 2022.

Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur said it will handle arrangements for Owens and will announce them later.

Police asked that anyone with information on the deaths to call its tip line at 256-341-INFO (4636). The Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.

