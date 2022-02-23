Police investigating fatal shooting

Feb. 23—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying whoever might have been involved in the death of a 25-year-old man on the city's northwest side.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo in reference to a male — later identified as Izjohn S. Trice — who was dropped off there with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a KPD media release.

Trice was later pronounced dead, and the release indicates that an autopsy is being scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner's Office.

Investigators also located a crime scene in the 1600 block of North Wabash Avenue connected to the incident, the release noted.

Anyone with further information on Wednesday's shooting is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.