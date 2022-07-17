Police investigating fatal shooting of 41-year-old woman in Worcester

Worcester Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman who was found with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

According to officials, police responded to the area of Cambridge Street just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they located a 41-year-old woman with serious injuries and transported her to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

