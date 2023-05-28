Police investigating fatal shooting at an Alki boat ramp

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a boat ramp in the Alki neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department said the shooting happened on Sunday around 4 a.m. Officers responded to the Don Armeni Boat Ramp in the 1200 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest after reports of a person shot.

Arriving units found a 49-year-old man dead at the scene.

Members of the SPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to process the scene, along with Homicide detectives who will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.