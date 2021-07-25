Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

Jul. 25—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said that officers were called to Sierra Vista Apartment Homes, at 4248 Eubank NE, at 3 a.m. on a reported shooting.

A deceased person was found at the complex, he said.

Police haven't released additional details about the shooting, including any information about a suspect.