Police investigating fatal shooting in Chester County

The Chester Police Department has announced it is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Police said that they were dispatched to the 100 block of Whylie Street just before 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds lying in the yard of the home.

ALSO READ: MEDIC: 3 people seriously hurt in shooting near Walmart in University City

The victim, later identified as Donald Eric Miller, died at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred between Walker Street and McAlily Street.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Jason Newton at 803-899-1766.

(WATCH BELOW: MEDIC: 3 people seriously hurt in shooting near Walmart in University City)







