Police investigating fatal shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northern Kentucky Sunday.

Covington police officers responded around 3:09 p.m. to the 2600 block of Benton Road in City Heights for a report of a person shot who was being transported in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Police located the vehicle at West 19th and Franklin Streets, officials said. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was found inside the vehicle and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and investigators are attempting to gather more information.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and investigators are attempting to gather more information.

