Police investigating fatal shooting in Covington

Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

COVINGTON, Ky. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northern Kentucky Sunday.

Covington police officers responded around 3:09 p.m. to the 2600 block of Benton Road in City Heights for a report of a person shot who was being transported in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Police located the vehicle at West 19th and Franklin Streets, officials said. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was found inside the vehicle and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and investigators are attempting to gather more information.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police investigating fatal shooting in Covington

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Death on the Nile' tops a quiet box office weekend

    Hollywood's Super Bowl weekend largely fizzled with the muted debut of Kenneth Branagh's long-delayed Agatha Christie whodunit, “Death on the Nile,” a tepid reception for the Jennifer Lopez romantic-comedy “Marry Me” and modest box-office bumps for Oscar nominees. “Death on the Nile,” Branagh's follow-up to the 2017 hit “Murder on the Orient Express,” led all films with $12.8 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

  • Unexpected Places To Buy Valentine’s Day Gifts

    Buying unique Valentine's Day gifts for your loved ones and friends can be a challenge, but fortunately, there are a number of places you can shop (online) for all of your gifts this year. If you want...

  • Singapore bank DBS Q4 profit up 37%, expects gains from rising interest rates

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after reporting a 37% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by improved asset quality at Southeast Asia's largest bank as pandemic-hit economies bounce back. Singapore lenders are expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates while a rebound in economic growth and stable credit quality is also boosting the industry outlook. "We look forward to the coming year with a prudently managed balance sheet that is poised to benefit from rising interest rates," DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement on Monday, adding that the bank expects mid-to-single digit loan growth or better this year, after reporting a 9% increase last year.

  • 25 Promising Housing Markets for Homebuyers

    You're in the market for a new hometown, but you're not willing to move just anywhere. The next place you put down roots needs to be not just affordable, but also a great place to live, with plenty of...

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in 'high force injuries'

    Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.

  • Man arrested for not giving guns to cops

    A 60-year-old man was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies for not handing over more than two dozen firearms that were in his possession.

  • Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

    An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran. The violence took place in a village in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province.

  • DA clears deputy who killed Black man after suspected jaywalking

    An Orange County sheriff who fatally shot an unarmed homeless Black man in 2020 will not be facing criminal charges, […] The post DA clears deputy who killed Black man after suspected jaywalking appeared first on TheGrio.

  • South Carolina police officer out on bond after killing unarmed Black man

    The South Carolina police officer who authorities said fatally shot an unarmed Black man after the two of them engaged […] The post South Carolina police officer out on bond after killing unarmed Black man appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

    Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge today. Peterson, who had been in Los Angeles for pre-Super Bowl festivities, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, according to TMZ.com. The report says the [more]

  • Guns may wash ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, beachgoers are warned

    “Anyone finding any guns is urged to call 911 and have an officer recover them.”

  • White Sands teacher hides identity for 21 years, Speak Easy's license revoked, NMSU audit

    A White Sands teacher faces 21-year-old charges, a local cannabis business saw its license revoked and NMSU releases an audit.

  • Bones found amid search in Utah mine for Susan Powell over 12 years after she went missing

    Many believe Susan Powell’s remains are hidden in a mine shaft in Utah. But out of hundreds of mines in the west desert, brothers Taylor and David Sparks have their eyes on a specific one.

  • Suspect’s Ex-Wife Helped Cops Solve Missing Escort Case

    El Paso County SheriffTwo years after Joel Hollendorfer allegedly strangled aspiring model and escort Kara Nichols in Colorado, he confessed the crime to his wife and told her he buried the body on his parents’ farm, newly released court documents say.Kristina Hollendorfer kept that secret for eight years—until investigators dusted off the cold-case file, tracked her down to Virginia, and knocked on her door.Now known as Kristina Palmer, she told detectives about the night in 2014 when her then-

  • Fayetteville native: Attempt to change a tire leads to harrowing confrontation, gun shot

    A lesson in how to change your first flat tire instead turned into a reminder that there are some people who are just filled with hate and evil.

  • Sheriff's Office detectives seized 82 pounds of California Kush

    Sheriff’s Office officials said the street value of that type of marijuana is about $1,087,200.

  • Police searching for 2 missing boys in Sonoma County

    Cotati police announced late Sunday morning that the two missing boys from Sonoma County have been found safe and reunited their mother.

  • Judge nixes Maxwell's request to seal motions for new trial

    A federal judge ruled that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, must air her bid for a new trial out in the open. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday denied Maxwell's request to keep her motions for a new trial temporarily under seal, saying doing so was not in the public interest. The judge said public access to the documents and any ensuing publicity would not violate Maxwell's right to fair proceedings.

  • Son of man who died in shootout with Providence police charged with assaulting TV reporter

    The reporter was recording from the scene of the gun battle on Denison Street.