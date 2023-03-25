Police investigating fatal shooting and crash on Indy's east side

Police are investigating an interstate shooting and crash that left one man dead and another injured early Saturday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Police suspect the two men drove off after the shooting on I-70 and crashed a second time at the intersection at East 20th Street and North Emerson Avenue around 3:40 a.m., said Perrine.

No suspect has been named and no further information is available at this time, said Perrine.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: One man dead, another injured after shooting on I-70