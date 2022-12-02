Police investigating fatal shooting in Ewa Beach

Dec. 2—Police are investigating a possible homicide after a 57-year-old resident manager of a housing complex in Ewa Beach was fatally shot this morning in the property's parking lot.

The Honolulu Police Department sent investigators to the scene at the Palm Villas townhouses community on Puamaeole Street. HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the department's homicide detail told reporters at the scene that the victim was a man who worked as a resident manager overseeing rentals. The suspect, a white man between ages 40 and 50, fled the scene in a small gray or white sedan, Thoemmes said. Witnesses heard two men arguing followed by three to four gunshots, she said.

"This does not appear to be a random act," Thoemmes said. "We do not know the circumstances yet." This is "one of the first murders that we've come to" in this area, she said.

Police records indicate the shooting, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m., was initially reported as an aggravated assault.

Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support and transported the victim in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died.