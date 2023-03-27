Police investigating fatal shooting in Fairview section of Camden

CAMDEN - A city man was fatally shot in the city's Fairview section on Sunday.

Daijohn Spaulding, 21, was found with a gunshot wound around 2:20 p.m on the 3100 block of Alabama Road, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Camden County Police Detective Vincent Russomanno at 609- 941-9517.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Camden NJ: Police investigating fatal shooting over weekend