Police investigating fatal shooting in Glynn County

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Glynn County Police Department Officers were called to the scene of the shooting.

GCPD Officers were dispatched to a vacant wooded lot on Merchants Way, Brunswick, GA, in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a victim, later identified as 39 year-old Christopher Suttles, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officers immediately proceeded to perform lifesaving measures, including CPR. The victim was then taken by Glynn County Fire Rescue to Southeast Georgia Health System, where he was pronounced deceased.

A next of kin notification has been made.

GCPD states that this is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333.

