Police investigating fatal shooting inside business

Jan. 20—Norman police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE.

Police responded to a 911 call about 1 a.m. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.

"When officers arrived, they entered the business and found one deceased male," police reported in a news release. "They also contacted the caller, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation."

The shooting remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-7867.