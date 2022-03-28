Police investigating fatal shooting at Lawrence ATM

Mar. 28—LAWRENCE — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed near the Bank of America ATM at 257 Essex St., authorities confirmed.

The fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning, according to a brief statement released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

The wounded man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Lawrence police and troopers assigned to Blodgett's office are investigating.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.