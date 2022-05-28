Police investigating a fatal shooting in Lynn that left one dead

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lynn overnight that left one person dead.

Lynn Police responded to the area of Western Avenue shortly before Midnight.

They located a 32-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers were on the scene Saturday morning along with Massachusetts State Police investigating.

No further information has been made available. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

