Police investigating a fatal shooting in Madisonville involving an officer

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in Madisonville involving an officer according to information released to the media Saturday evening.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge stated that the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. in a UDF parking lot located at the intersection of Red Bank and Madison roads

According to police, officers were following leads of a stolen car and possible OVI driver when they came across a vehicle that matched the description to one of the leads they were pursuing.

Police say a female officer approached a vehicle, that later was confirmed to be stolen, and the suspect after some sort of scuffle was shot by the officer.

The man was tranported to the UC Medical Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene according to police.

Per departmental regulations, the female officer has been placed on administrative leave. It was also noted that the officer did not suffer any injuries.

