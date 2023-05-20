Police investigating fatal shooting in Mansfield

Police in Mansfield are investigating a fatal shooting.

Massachusetts State Police and homicide detectives in Bristol County and Crime Scene Services Section responded to the area of 42 West Church St to assist local police in a fatal shooting.

According to Mansfield Police, the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

