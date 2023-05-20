Police investigating fatal shooting in Mansfield
Police in Mansfield are investigating a fatal shooting.
Massachusetts State Police and homicide detectives in Bristol County and Crime Scene Services Section responded to the area of 42 West Church St to assist local police in a fatal shooting.
According to Mansfield Police, the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.
Additional information will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
