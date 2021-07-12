Police investigating fatal shooting in McKees Rocks

Jul. 12—Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Monday in McKees Rocks.

Officers responded at about 12:11 a.m. to the 900 block of Gray Street where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .