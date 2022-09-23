Police investigating fatal shooting in Millvale

A person was fatally shot in Millvale Friday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 3200 block of Beekman Street and an adult has been declared dead, police said. No other details about the person shot have been released.

The Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident can call investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: One person killed in Millvale shooting