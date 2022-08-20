Police investigating teen's fatal shooting near Ball State campus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Saturday were investigating a young man's fatal shooting near the Ball State University campus.

The shooting — in the 1500 block of West University Avenue, near Dill Street in The Village — was reported to emergency dispatchers at 12:40 a.m.

A victim — Que'Aundre Johnson, 19, of Marion — was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he were pronounced dead. Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell's staff was then notified.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said investigators were reviewing surveillance video. She described the suspect as a younger black male wearing a black T-shirt and light colored shorts who fled on foot southeast from the shooting scene.

In the wake of the gunfire, Ball State issued an alert indicating city and BSU police were investigating "reports of shots fired" in the 1500 block of West University and urging people to "stay clear of the area until further notice."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867 or city police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

The victim was not believed to be a Ball State student, Criswell said. The university's fall semester begins on Monday.

The slaying is Delaware County's first homicide during the month of August. Between July 12 and 31, the county and Muncie saw a total of seven slayings.

