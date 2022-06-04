Police investigating fatal shooting near Maxton

Jun. 4—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Friday fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Maxton man.

Sheriff's deputies responded Friday to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of Revels Road near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Jock Clark was found dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.