Police investigating fatal shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are continuing to investigate a weekend homicide in Southeast D.C.

It was a heart-wrenching and emotional scene as several loved ones were crying as Metropolitan Police notified them that their loved one had been killed.

Denise McBride said she was taking a nap around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when she says she was woken up by violence she thought was coming from her television — but it was outside her window.

She said she heard about five shots.

"They need security more around this building," McBride said. "People getting hurt and shot. This is ridiculous."

Police are still investigating and have limited details at this time, but they do believe three or four suspects were in a red sedan seen driving away.

"What I’ve heard from neighbors is concern about safety, concern about violence," ANC commissioner Matt LaFortune told FOX 5.

LaFortune participated in a safety walk a few weeks ago and commended MPD for being responsive to community concerns, but worry persists nonetheless.

In his mind, more needs to happen to get guns off the streets.

"Folks are being responsive. I’ve had good communication with the council member, I’ve had good communication with the police department, but they are playing a very challenging game here, trying to play catch up with criminals who have illegal guns in the community. It’s an incredibly difficult challenge," LaFortune said.

FOX 5 spoke to the victim’s grandmother tonight who was still processing what was going on, saying it doesn’t make sense to her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.