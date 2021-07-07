Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff

Jul. 7—A man was fatally shot in a home in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a 911 call about 6:40 p.m. from a female screaming that a man had been shot and wasn't breathing. Officers started CPR, but paramedics pronounced the man dead at the residence in the 1100 block of Pacific Street, just over a block from Earl Street.

No one was under arrest as of Tuesday evening. Investigators were working to find potential witnesses, processing the scene for evidence and looking for video surveillance in the area "to help us better understand what happened," said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

Investigators believe the shooting was "not a random act," Davis said. Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

The man's identity will be released after it's confirmed by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office. It wasn't immediately clear if he lived in the home where he was shot.

The last homicide in St. Paul had been April 26. Tuesday's slaying was the 13th of the year in the city, with 11 of the victims shot. At this time last year, there were 17 homicides; 13 of them were shootings.

While St. Paul has seen a lull in homicides, there were 92 people injured in shootings in the first half of this year, compared with 83 in the same period last year.