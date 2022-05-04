Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press

St. Paul police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the Frogtown neighborhood.

The shooting death happened in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue. It was the 15th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

The police department said they plan to release information later Wednesday about the case.

Related Articles

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories