Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown

Reuters Videos

STORY: Security footage shows the moment when assistant corrections director Vicky White escorted Casey White, a murder suspect, out of a detention center in Alabama last Friday (April 29).The footage, provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, captured the last time both fugitives, considered armed and dangerous, were seen.The U.S. Marshals Service was treating the manhunt for the pair, who are not related, as one of its top investigations.Casey White, charged with capital murder in a September 2020 stabbing death and already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion and carjacking, was last seen on Friday leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, about 65 miles west of Huntsville.At the time, he was handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White, who was supposedly transporting him by patrol car from the detention center to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff said investigators have since received tips that the inmate and officer switched to another car.The sheriff held out the possibility that Vicky White helped free the inmate under duress, but since then investigators have confirmed information from inmates that both fugitives had “a special relationship.”