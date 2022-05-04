Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown
St. Paul police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the Frogtown neighborhood.
The shooting death happened in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue. It was the 15th homicide of the year in St. Paul.
The police department said they plan to release information later Wednesday about the case.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Feds announce strategy to combat carjackings, other violent crime in the Twin Cities
Crime & Public Safety | BCA identifies man fatally shot last week during central Minnesota confrontation with police
Crime & Public Safety | After ruling, Minnesota Legislature works to eliminate ‘peeping Tom’ law loophole
Crime & Public Safety | Second man charged in St. Paul marijuana deal turned deadly
Crime & Public Safety | Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot