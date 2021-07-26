Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood

Jul. 26—A man died after he was found shot in a vehicle in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland area on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to St. Clair Avenue near Fairview Avenue about 1:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Police and paramedics provided aid to the man, and paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made," according to a statement from police. "Preliminary information indicates the shooting was not random, but until the person or people involved are located investigators will not be able to determine a motive."

The location is several blocks from Macalester College. Macalester officials sent an alert to the college community to notify them of the shooting and heavy police presence in the area.

Investigators were looking for possible witnesses, and police staff were processing the area for evidence and checking nearby surveillance cameras. The victim's name wasn't released Monday.

Police asked anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

The homicide was the 14th in St. Paul this year; there had been 19 people killed as of this date last year.