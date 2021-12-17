Police investigating fatal shooting in Tarentum

Dec. 17—Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Thursday.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that the shooting took place at about 11:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street in Tarentum. The scene is near the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Main, near a set of railroad tracks and the Philip Burtner Apartments.

According to reports from the scene, the victim, believed to be a female, was found shot dead on the ground.

Neighbors reported hearing between five and seven shots fired in rapid succession.

Police from Tarentum and neighboring departments were following several leads.

Allegheny County homicide detectives were summoned to the scene.

Dave Williams is a Tribune-Review night editor. You can contact Dave at 724-226-4667 or dwilliams@triblive.com.