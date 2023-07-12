Police investigating fatal shooting in West End

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday in the West End.

According to a Cincinnati police news release, officers responded to the 400 block of Findlay Street at 12:50 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

A male victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released. No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police investigate fatal Findlay Street shooting