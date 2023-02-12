Police investigating after fatal stabbing in Mount Vernon

A 19-year-old Mount Vernon man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon, city officials announced.

Police were notified about a man lying on the ground near the intersection of North Columbus and East Lincoln avenues just before 4 pm. Officers who responded found the man unconscious with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were not releasing the victim's name while relatives were being notified.

No arrests had been made as of late Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Mount Vernon police detectives at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be made by texting MVPD and the tip to 847411.

