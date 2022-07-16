Police investigating fatal stabbing overnight in Dorchester

Boston Police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Saturday morning in a Dorchester neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. for a person suffering from a stab wound on Harvard Street in Dorchester.

The adult male victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name has not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

