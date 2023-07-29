Police investigating fatal stabbing in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood
St. Paul homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing death at a home in the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street South.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the home and found two men with apparent stab wounds: a 59-year-old resident of the home, who was stabbed in the torso, and a 73-year-old, who was stabbed in the leg.
Both men were taken to a hospital, where the 73-year-old was pronounced dead. The 59-year-old is expected to survive, police said.
According to the preliminary investigation, the 73-year-old male had walked to the home and knocked on the door. An altercation took place when residents opened the door and the men were both stabbed. The 73-year-old was detained until officers arrived, police said.
The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the exact cause of death.
