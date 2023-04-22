Police investigating fatal Thursday shooting

Apr. 21—Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed late Thursday night in the 1000 block of Scott Avenue as he and his family were driving through Beckley.

Malique Shaquille Medley, 30, of Beckley, was in the passenger seat at about 11:20 p.m., traveling with his wife and two children, when a man standing near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Eighth Street began shooting into the passenger side.

A witness report informed police that three Black men ran from the scene down Scott Avenue and then onto Ninth Street toward Sheridan Avenue, according to the police report.

Medley was driven to a local hospital before police arrived on the scene. He died a short time later.

"All parties and the vehicle involved were gone when the officers arrived," a police department press release states, also reporting that officers arrived on the scene "within two minutes of being dispatched."

Police say they found 32 shell cases at the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.