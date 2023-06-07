Police investigating fatal two-vehicle collision on West Olive Avenue in Merced

Authorities are investigating a Merced traffic collision which left one woman dead and sent another woman to the hospital.

At about 7:49 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 800 block of West Olive Avenue for a report of a collision involving an overturned vehicle, according to Merced Police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon.

When officers arrived on scene they located a white Toyota Camry in the median on its roof and partially on top of a light pole. According to authorities, it is believed the Camry was traveling westbound on West Olive Avenue when a tan SUV, driven by a 21-year-old man with an adult male passenger, both of Yosemite National Park, turned right onto West Olive Avenue out of the parking lot area near the Merced Mall.

McKinnon said it appears the SUV crossed multiple lanes while turning onto West Olive Avenue and the two vehicles were involved in a sideswipe collision. Authorities said the left side of the SUV collided with the right side of the Camry causing the Camry to overturn onto the left side. The Camry slid on the left side of the vehicle before striking the light pole and overturning onto its roof in the center median.

Medical personnel in a transport vehicle driving past the collision stopped to assist the motorists involved, according to McKinnon. Authorities said both occupants of the Camry had to be extricated from the vehicle. Police said a 27-year-old female passenger in the Camry was flown to an area trauma center for treatment of critical injuries and the driver was transported to Mercy Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the vehicle as 27-year-old Christina Soltero, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Authorities said neither of the SUV’s occupants reported any injuries. The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was cooperative with police. According to McKinnon, an unsafe turn appears to be a factor in the collision which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Merced Police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon at 209-388-7753.