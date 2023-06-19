Police investigating after Fayetteville couple found dead inside their home

Police are investigating after a Fayetteville couple was found dead in their home Sunday, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Lewis Robinson, 50, and his wife, Sandra Robinson, 58, were found dead from gunshot wounds about 3:15 p.m. inside their home in the 3500 block of Torbay Drive, in a neighborhood near Rosehill Road, according to a news release. Officers were called to the home after a family member requested an urgent well-being check, the release said.

Police said there is no threat to the public and the deaths appeared to be “an isolated incident,” according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your device's app store.

