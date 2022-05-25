Police investigating fight involving BB gun, metallic knuckles near Somerville High School

Police in Somerville are investigating a fight near the high school on Monday.

Police say the fight was reported on Highland Avenue between two groups of teens after school let out.

One teen pulled out what appeared to be a gun and started shooting at the other group, hitting two of them, according to police. The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun, and the two teens hit had visible welts, police say.

Another teen was assaulted with what was described as a glove with metallic knuckles.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Three suspects fled the area before police arrived. Officers found a BB pistol and a metal-studded dirt bike glove, according to police.

“BB guns can be very dangerous and can cause serious permanent injury,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said in a statement. “If anyone is in possession of a BB gun and wishes to dispose of it safely, you may turn it into the police department anonymously with no questions asked or fear of repercussions.”

State law prohibits minors from having a BB gun in a public area unless they have a special license or are with an adult. A person who uses such a gun may be charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

