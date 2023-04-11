Police investigating after fight at Lawrence restaurant escalates into shooting

Police have launched an investigation after a fight at a restaurant in Lawrence early Tuesday morning escalated into a shooting, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight at Blue Lounge & Grill at the corner of Canal and Amesbury streets just after 1 a.m. learned that shots had also been fired outside of the restaurant, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Upon arrival, police say emergency crews found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a section in front of the restaurant roped off with yellow crime tape and evidence markers placed on the ground.

State police detectives are assisting Lawrence police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

