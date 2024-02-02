Police investigating fight at Stillwater Area High School

Officials at Stillwater Area High School on Friday continued to deal with the aftermath of a fight that occurred late Thursday morning and involved about a half dozen students, officials said.

The Oak Park Heights Police Department was called in to help respond to the fight, which was reported about 11:30 a.m.

“Individuals involved with the incident have been dealt with in accordance with district policy,” Carissa Keister, the district’s spokeswoman, wrote in an email to the Pioneer Press. “The Oak Park Heights Police Department is investigating and may also file formal charges for those involved in the altercation.”

On Friday, rumors were spreading through the school community of further violence occurring at school, Keister said. Law enforcement investigated the concerns, but found no evidence of credible threats, she said. Still, some parents elected to pick up their children from the school.

“District leadership is working with the high school administration, along with impacted communities, to address the underlying causes of this conflict,” Keister said. “We are committed to working together to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire school community.”

No one involved in the fight was treated for injuries, she said.

