Police investigating fire on Otero Street

Nov. 10—Santa Fe police are investigating a fire that broke out early Wednesday afternoon at the site of a former office building on Otero Street.

Santa Fe Fire Department Assistant Chief Sten Johnson said the fire at 220 Otero St. started about 12:40 p.m.

"The Santa Fe Fire Department's Prevention Office and the Santa Fe Police Department are collaborating on an investigation into the cause of the fire. The cause remains undetermined at this time," fire Chief Brian Moya said in a statement.

The former McKee Office Building was under renovation, with its owners hoping to turn it into an inn, according to previous reporting. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, Moya said. Police closed nearby sections of Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street as part of their investigation, some of which were still closed several hours later.

Marc Bertram, a developer and part owner of the building, said while law enforcement officers have not given him much more information than what they've released to the public, he speculates Wednesday's fire may have been started by a homeless person camping inside the building.

"We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it," Bertram said. "They will sneak in there and they'll camp out in there ... we're in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it's wide open."

He added the damage to the construction site could push the Washington Inn project back six months.

Rawson Adams was working his shift at the nearby Mellow Velo bike shop when a client told him about smoke coming from across the block. The pair walked toward the smoke and saw flames coming out of the Otero Street building.

"There were some guys ... who kind of were speculating," Adams said. "They said they had heard like a 'pop' of some kind and thought that that might be some kind of electrical fire. But that's just hearsay," Adams said.

A woman working at another business close by said she spoke with a police officer on scene who told her the department was investigating a crime at the location as well.

"I don't know if that means arson crime or other crime, but he said there's also a crime. So, it's an investigation so it's going to be a while" to clear nearby road closures, the woman said.

Bertram said the homeless problem in Santa Fe has continued to get worse over time, and a number of buildings he owns with partner Andy Duettra have been subject to vandalism and camping by homeless people.

"It's just a shame. You know, we love that building. We're excited about the project that we're doing down there and, unfortunately, this is just going to slow us down a little bit," Bertram said.

Business Editor Teya Vitu contributed to this report.