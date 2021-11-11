Police investigating fire at predominantly Black church as possible arson and bias crime

Eugene police are investigating a fire set to St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church as possible arson and are looking at whether it was a bias crime targeting the church's predominantly Black membership.

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to St. Mark Church on Sam Reynolds Street at 7:15 p.m. to assist firefighters with a small fire set on the porch of the church, according to the Eugene police news release.

Battalion Chief Mike Caven said there was evidence the fire was arson. He described the damage as minor, contained to several boards on the porch.

There is currently no suspect information, police said.

EPD arson detectives are investigating the origins of the fire and if it was intentional, and additional detectives are investigating possible bias crimes associated with it, according to the release.

Calls to the church seeking comment were not immediately returned Thursday.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to call EPD at 541-682-5111, for case 21-17767.

