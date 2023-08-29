Police investigating after forklift operator suffered life-threatening injuries at Logan Airport

Police launched an investigation after a forklift operator was seriously injured in an accident outside Terminal C at Boston Logan Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after part of a forklift struck a “stationary structure,” which caused the forklift to fall on top of the victim.

The worker, a subcontractor for JetBlue, was doing maintenance work for the airline near Gate C26, according to MassPort. There were no planes in the area at the time of the incident.

The man was rushed to Boston Medical Center, according to state police.

The investigation is active an ongoing.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

