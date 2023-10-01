Police are investigating Fort Worth shooting that killed two, injured another

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday in which two people were killed and another person was injured.

At around 3:30 p.m Saturday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of House Street in response to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple shooting victims.

One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, and two other victims were transported by an ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

One shooting victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the second transported victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released, and no arrests have been announced.