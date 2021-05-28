Police are investigating Fort Worth stabbing death from May 21

Police are investigating the May 21 stabbing death of a 40-year-old man in Fort Worth.

Quintus Lamar Record, of Fort Worth, was discovered by a passerby on C.A. Robertson Boulevard with a stab wound.

The person who found Record took him to the hospital, where Record died, according to police and medical examiner records.

Record appeared to have been stabbed at least once on his upper body, Fort Worth police said.

Police were called to the hospital where the man was being treated for his injuries and later died. Homicide detectives are investigating the death and police have not announced any arrests.